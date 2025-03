U.S. natural gas-directed rigs decreased for second consecutive year in 2024: EIA

WASHINGTON, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – The number of rigs deployed to drill for natural gas in the United States decreased over the last two years, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). U.S. natural gas-directed rigs decreased 32% (50 rigs) between December 2022 and December 2024....