Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continued to receive well-wishers on Wednesday evening at Al Badi’ Palace on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan was joined by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasim...