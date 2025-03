184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

Abu Dhabi Police seized 184 kilogrammes of hashish from two Asian individuals in Operation codenamed 'Secret Hideouts.'Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, disclosed that the criminal network, directed by ...