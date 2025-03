Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2025 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain.H.H. Sheikh Hazza received congratulations and good wishes from H.H. Sheikh Hamed bi...