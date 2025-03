TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

TiKay™ has been unveiled as the Official Mascot of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™.TiKay takes his name from the French word for small, “petit”, and the short form of the Seychellois Creole word for scales. The beach soccer-loving tortoise has quite the backstory. Born amongst the d...