Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at the Khuzam Majlis.Among those extending their greetings were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh ...