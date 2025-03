Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School Students in Dubai honoured

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the winners of the first editi...