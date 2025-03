UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

Juan Ayuso of the UAE Team Emirates XRG got off to a strong start on day one of Tirreno-Adriatico, with the 22-year-old taking 2nd place on the stage behind the absolute favourite Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers).The Italian stage race began with the usual out-and-back time trial of 11.5km in the to...