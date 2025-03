In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law reorganising the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs.Under the law, the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, which operates under the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic De...