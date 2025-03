Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower women entrepreneurs

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council has signed a cooperation agreement with Publicis Groupe Middle East to launch a new initiative, "Ra'idah," a new initiative aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi.Ra'idah is a year-long programme specifically designed to accelerate the success of women ...