UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received Ramadan well-wishers this evening at his palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain accepted Ramadan greet...