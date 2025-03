AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through

SHARJAH, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah FC advanced into the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 semi-finals after defeating Shabab Al Ahli 5-4 on penalties after their quarter-final second leg tie ended 1-1 on the night after extra time and 2-2 on aggregate on Wednesday.Goalkeeper Adel Alhosani was...