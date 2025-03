France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank

France's central bank, Banque de France (BdF), announced on Wednesday that it has lowered the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 0.7 percent for the whole year of 2025.After the slight downturn in activity observed at the end of 2024, France's GDP is expected to grow at a still moderate rat...