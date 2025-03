Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Undersecretary of Department of Government Enablement

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Undersecretary of the Department of Government Enablement.