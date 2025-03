ADNEC Group contributed record AED 8.5 bn to UAE economy in 2024

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2025 (WAM) – ADNEC Group has delivered the highest economic impact in its history, contributing AED8.5 billion to the UAE economy and surpassing the AED7.4 billion achieved in 2023. This milestone highlights the group’s growing role in driving economic growth and supporting ...