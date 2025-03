World trade saw record expansion to $33 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD's Global Trade Update

GENEVA, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) –. Global trade hit a record $33 trillion in 2024, expanding 3.7% ($1.2 trillion), according to the latest Global Trade Update by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which warns that while trade remains strong, uncertainty looms in 2025.Services drove growth, rising 9%...