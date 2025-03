Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED83.6 million

The Most Noble Number charity auction, hosted this evening in Dubai, has raised AED83,677,000, all of which will be invested to help support the objectives of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign.Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Pre...