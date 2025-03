UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory at Tirreno-Adriatico

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso took one of the biggest wins in his young career with the 22-year-old taking the overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy.The Spanish talent showed consistency right from the beginning of the race, placing second behind the mighty Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadier...