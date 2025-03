Jack Draper beats Holger Rune at Indian Wells for first Masters 1000 title

INDIAN WELLS, California, 17th March, 2025 (WAM) -- Jack Draper overwhelmed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 in a little more than an hour in the final of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, achieving two big milestones by claiming his first Masters 1,000 title and earning his debut in the top 10 of the ATP ranking...