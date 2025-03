7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

AL ARISH,18th March, 2025 (WAM) – The 7th UAE aid ship, the ‘’Zayed Humanitarian Ship'', docked at the Egyptian Port of Al Arish today. Its arrival coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and ahead of the Zayed Humanitarian Day, in preparation for delivering aid to the Gaza Strip.The ship was rece...