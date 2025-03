Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th anniversary celebration

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the 10th anniversary celebration of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental...