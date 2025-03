Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) convened its inaugural meeting of 2025, chaired by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board, with the participation of Board members Faisal Yousuf Selaitin, Vice Chairman, Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Arif Mohammed Amiri, R...