UAE participates at EU’s Ninth Brussels Conference on ‘Standing with Syria: Meeting the Needs for a Successful Transition’

Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Foreign Minister to the European Union, concluded a two-day visit to Brussels on 17th and 18th March 2025, where she represented the United Arab Emirates at the 9th Brussels Conference on ‘Standing with Syria: Meeting the Needs for ...