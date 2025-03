Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, have attended a Zayed Humanitarian Day event, held under the theme Society in Zayed’s Thought, to celebrate the social and humanit...