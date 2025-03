Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

Al Tadawi 1 delivered a resounding final performance to swamp Al Hilal 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-21) to be crowned volleyball champions on the concluding night of the 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament at a jam-packed indoor stadium at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex here, late on Thursday.Al Tadawi 1 – ...