On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony of President of Namibia

WINDHOEK, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Her Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, which was held in t...