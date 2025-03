Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, visited H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at his Rest House in Al Ain.During the meeting, which included an iftar banquet, they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and prayed to Almight...