RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st March, 2025 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Friday a host of Ramadan well-wishers.H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged the greetings with sheikhs and state officials who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fa...