Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greetings

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, at his palace in Abu Dhabi. During the meeting, in the presence of H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, De...