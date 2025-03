Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

AJMAN, 24th March, 2025 (WAM) – Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced that the value of rental transactions has increased in 2024. The total value of lease contracts reached AED4.929 billion. The value of lease contracts ​​recorded a growth of AED1.646 billion, with an increase of 50....