ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024

ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc (ADNOC L&S) today announced shareholder approval of all agenda items at its Annual General Meeting, including a final dividend of $136.5 million (AED501.3 million), bringing the 2024 full-year dividend to $273 million (AED1,001 million), a 5 percent increase year-on-year, ...