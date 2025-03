Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Yongqing county in Langfang, northern China’s Hebei province, on Wednesday morning, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) reported.The quake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres, the CENC said.China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the tremor was felt in Bei...