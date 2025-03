UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Sebastian Molano took the biggest one-day victory of his career in Belgium, clinching victory in a photo finish with Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) at the end of the 195.6-kilometre Classic Brugge-De Panne.The Emirati team were active throughout the day with Antonio Morgado stretching h...