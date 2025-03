UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

Jay Vine claimed victory on stage 3 of the Coppi e Bartali for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, arriving to the line solo on the 142km trek from Riccione to Cesena.Vine attacked with Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-Quick Step) just before the final climb of Diolaguardia with -25km to go, with the pair building up a sl...