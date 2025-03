Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji

SUVA, 29th March, 2025 (WAM) -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the coast of Fiji in the South Pacific, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.The quake occurred on Friday, about 557 km south of Fiji’s islands, at a depth of 370 km.There were no immediate reports of casualties...