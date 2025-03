UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Dr. Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, ...