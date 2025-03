Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council , performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer today at Al Zaher Palace mosque.They were joined by several sheikhs, senior offi...