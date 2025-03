Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has mourned the passing of his mother, Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al-Shamsi, who passed away today.The Ruler’s Court has declared three days of official mourning starting today.Funeral prayers will be h...