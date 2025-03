Indian diaspora ranked world’s biggest at 35.4 million

The world’s largest diaspora is now made up of Indians at 35.4 million globally, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, has said.This figure constitutes 15.9 million Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and 19.5 million Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), the Minister said in a written answ...