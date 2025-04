Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024

RIYADH, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – Saudi Arabia's tourism sector achieved a record surplus in the 2024 travel account, reaching SAR49.8 billion, a 7.8% increase over 2023, according to a Tourism Ministry press release.The release, carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), said that this surge was fueled by ...