Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory

Meydan Racecourse will host Saturday the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup 2025, with the participation of 102 horses from 13 countries, competing in nine races with a total prize pool of $30.5 million, including $12 million for the main ninth race, the Dubai World Cup.Meydan Racecourse opens its doors at ...