Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

NAYPYIDAW, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – The death toll from Myanmar's 7.9-magnitude earthquake rose to 3,471 as of Saturday, the state-run daily The Mirror reported on Sunday.According to the report, the earthquake has also injured 4,671 people and left 214 missing as of Saturday.It added that local and...