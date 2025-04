Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), said that the organisation provided medical aid worth AED40.6 million in 2024, covering treatment programmes both within and beyond the UAE.A total of AED34.5 million was budgeted to treat 1,557 patients within the nation...