UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to people of Afghanistan: UAE Special Envoy to Afghanistan

Saif Mohammed Al Ketbi, UAE Special Envoy to Afghanistan, led a high-level delegation to Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, from 3rd to 5th April 2025, to discuss ways of supporting the UAE’s humanitarian and developmental efforts in Afghanistan.Al Ketbi met with Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Min...