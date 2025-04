Nearly 1.9 million guests visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre witnessed a wide range of activities throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, attracting large numbers of guests. A total of 1,890,144 worshippers and visitors came to the mosque during Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.Among them,562,632 worshippers performed prayers at th...