Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening ceremony of Fujairah International Monodrama Festival 2025

FUJAIRAH, 10th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the leading position of the Emirate of Fujairah in the field of culture and arts, and its important role in supporting theatre in general, and the art of monodrama in particular.H.H. Sheik...