UIM MotoSurf World Championship 2025-Fujairah GP kicks off

FUJAIRAH, 11th April, 2025 (WAM) – UIM MotoSurf World Championship- Fujairah GP 2025 kicked off on the emriate's Corniche today, with the participation of 80 competitors in various categories.The championship began with qualifying rounds, speed races, and time trials to determine the qualifiers for ...