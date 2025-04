China's NEV output, sales see robust growth in Q1

BEIJING, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) - China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) saw robust production and sales in the first quarter of 2025, industry data showed.NEV production surged 50.4% year-on-year to 3.18 million units in the first three months, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufact...