U.S. crude oil exports reached new record in 2024: EIA

WASHINGTON, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – U.S. crude oil exports in 2024 surpassed the previous record set in 2023, exceeding an annual average of 4.1 million barrels per day (b/d). Despite this new record, crude oil export year-over-year growth slowed to 1% in 2024, compared with 14% in 2023 and 21% in ...