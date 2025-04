African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings 2025 to focus on harnessing Africa’s capital for continent’s development

ABIDJAN, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – The African Development Bank Group’s 2025 Annual Meetings next month will take a deep dive into how Africa can better harness its wealth of capital and address current issues such as heavy debt burdens, climate change and rising tariffs in a complex geopolitical la...